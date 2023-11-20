Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has expressed his worries about securing a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has expressed his worries about securing a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024, despite consistent performances for his club, reported by GOAL. The talented player, who represents both England and Arsenal, acknowledges the heightened competition for spots in Gareth Southgate's squad, emphasizing that every player needs to be at their best to secure a place.

Rice pointed out that the Euro 2024 squad will feature only 23 players, compared to the 26 in the 2022 World Cup team. Southgate has made it clear that he will select players who are 100% fit for the tournament, unlike previous instances where half-fit players were included. The manager also prefers versatile players who can operate in multiple roles.

Addressing reporters in a pre-match press conference, Rice emphasized the need for players to stay in peak condition when returning to their clubs. He highlighted the uncertainty surrounding squad selection, stating, “Nothing is guaranteed.” In preparation for a major tournament, fitness, readiness, and thorough preparation are essential.

The midfielder acknowledged the shorter squad for Euro 2024, making competition fiercer. Rice expressed confidence that players will give their best to earn a spot on the plane to Germany. The looming Euro 2024 is setting the stage for intense competition among England's top talents.

As Arsenal's Declan Rice navigates the challenges of securing his place, England faces North Macedonia in their final Euro 2024 qualifying game. Concerns over the pitch condition at the National Arena Todor Proeski Stadium add an extra layer of uncertainty. Meanwhile, for Arsenal, Rice is anticipated to feature in the upcoming Premier League game against Brentford, provided he returns fully fit. The football world eagerly awaits the final squad announcement for Euro 2024 as players like Rice strive to make the cut.