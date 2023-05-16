Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are desperate to make West Ham United captain Declan Rice their marquee summer signing and are willing to pull out all the stops to bring him to the Emirates,as reported by mirror. Arsenal has stepped up their pursuit of Declan Rice and is ready to open talks with West Ham over landing the signature of their captain for a club record fee of £90 million.

Those at the top of the Gunners hierarchy have given manager Mikel Arteta the green light to spend big this summer as Arsenal prepare for their return to the Champions League. Next term will be the first time the club has been among the European elite since the 2016-17 campaign. As a result, Arteta wants to seriously strengthen his squad and ensure they are capable of fighting with the best sides across the continent. Rice has been identified as one player who could help transform Arsenal’s fortunes.

Not only has Arteta been told he can make a number of new additions, but it is also widely believed that Arsenal will be able to offer significantly increased wages to new signings in a bid to make the Emirates an attractive destination for any potential incomings. The Gunners are ready to flex their financial muscle and are prepared to break their transfer record to secure the services of Declan Rice.

Rice is the Gunners’ priority target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, and Arteta is so keen on securing his services that he’s ready to play a club record fee. Arsenal’s current transfer record is the £72 million spent on Nicolas Pepe, and this touted figure for Rice would be a significant £18 million increase.

The pursuit of Declan Rice showcases Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level. Arteta is determined to bolster the team with top-quality players, and acquiring Rice would be a statement signing for the Gunners as they look to make a splash in the transfer market and elevate their status among European giants.