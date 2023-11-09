Arsenal's star player, Declan Rice, has opened up about the team's reaction to manager Mikel Arteta's passionate VAR rant

Arsenal's star player, Declan Rice, has opened up about the team's reaction to manager Mikel Arteta's passionate VAR rant following their recent defeat to Newcastle, reported by GOAL. Arteta was visibly furious after Antony Gordon's controversial goal was allowed, labeling the VAR officials' decision as “embarrassing” and “a disgrace.” Despite the potential consequences Arteta might face from the FA for his strong reaction, Rice revealed that the Arsenal squad fully embraced their manager's emotional response.

According to Rice, the players appreciate Arteta's passion and intensity, seeing it as a testament to his dedication to the game. “We love it. I think you see how passionate he is. He sometimes gets criticized for how he is on the sidelines, but he is living the game through us,” Rice explained. The manager's energy and motivational speeches have a significant impact on the team, firing them up for matches and helping them stay focused.

Declan Rice highlighted how Arteta's spirited response served as a catalyst for the team's impressive 2-0 victory against Sevilla in the Champions League, following their disappointing loss to Newcastle. The win put Arsenal in a strong position for qualification in the Champions League knockout stages. Rice emphasized the team's determination to bounce back after recent setbacks and praised Arteta's role in motivating them to deliver a high-energy performance on the pitch.

Looking ahead, Arsenal is gearing up for their next challenge as they face Burnley in a crucial Premier League fixture on Saturday. The players are expected to carry the momentum from their Champions League triumph into the upcoming match, aiming to secure another important victory under Mikel Arteta's guidance. Arsenal fans eagerly anticipate the team's performance as they continue their journey in both domestic and European competitions.