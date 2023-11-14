Newcastle United has joined the race to secure the services of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, setting a transfer battle with Arsenal

Newcastle United has thrown their hat into the ring in the race to secure the services of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, setting the stage for a January transfer battle with Arsenal, reported by GOAL. Facing a spate of injuries, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is actively seeking reinforcements, with Diomande emerging as a prime target for the Premier League club. The Magpies have intensified their pursuit by deploying scouts to closely monitor the 19-year-old player's performance on three separate occasions, with the latest observation taking place during Sporting's clash against Benfica on Monday.

Arsenal had previously expressed their interest in the Ivory Coast international, making an early bid of €35m (£30m) in September. However, Sporting rebuffed the offer, deeming it insufficient for the prized defender. Now, with Newcastle entering the fray, the competition for Diomande's signature is set to escalate.

The 19-year-old center-back, who joined Sporting from Midtjylland in January, boasts an impressive record this season. Having featured in every game across all competitions, Diomande has notched up two goals and provided one assist. His standout performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from top clubs in the Premier League. The transfer window will decide the faith of the talented young player.

As the transfer saga unfolds, all eyes will be on Diomande, who is contracted with Sporting until 2027. The talented defender's next appearance is eagerly anticipated when Sporting resumes action against Dumiense in a Taca de Portugal clash on November 26, following the international break. The tug-of-war for his signature promises to be a highlight of the upcoming transfer window.