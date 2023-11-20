The list of qualified teams for UEFA EURO 2024, football enthusiasts are keenly observing which teams secure their spots for the tournament

As the anticipation builds for UEFA EURO 2024, football enthusiasts are keenly observing which teams will secure their spots in the prestigious tournament set to take place in Germany, reported by GOAL. The 17th edition of the European Championship promises to be a thrilling showcase of international football prowess, with 24 teams vying for glory.

The qualification cycle, spanning from March 2023 to November 2023, has seen teams from across Europe battling for the coveted spots. A total of 20 automatic qualifiers emerged, with two teams advancing from each qualification group. Host nation Germany secured an automatic spot, and the remaining three positions will be determined through playoffs. Teams with the best standings in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, who didn't secure automatic qualification, will compete in these playoffs.

Let's take a look at the teams that have already stamped their tickets to EURO 2024:

Germany (hosts): As the host nation, Germany secured its place automatically.

France (Group B)

Belgium (Group F)

Portugal (Group J)

Spain (Group A)

Scotland (Group A)

Turkiye (Group D)

Austria (Group F)

England (Group C)

Hungary (Group G)

Slovakia (Group J)

Albania (Group E)

Denmark (Group H)

Netherlands (Group B)

Romania (Group I)

Switzerland (Group I)

Serbia (Group G)

What's next for Euro 2024?

With these teams securing their places, the stage is set for a football extravaganza in Germany as they compete for European glory. As the qualifying journey progresses today and tomorrow for the remaining spots, football fans around the world eagerly await the final lineup of teams that will grace the UEFA EURO 2024 stage.