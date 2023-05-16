In a groundbreaking development for United States soccer, Arsenal‘s rising star Folarin Balogun has made the decision to represent the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and switch his international allegiance from England to the USA, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The news has sent shockwaves through the footballing world and ignited excitement among American fans eager to see Balogun in the red, white, and blue jersey.

After much consideration, Balogun has firmly chosen to represent the USA, ending any speculation about his international future. The talented forward, known for his speed, technical skills, and goal-scoring ability, will now have the opportunity to showcase his talent on the international stage for his new nation.

The official announcement of Balogun’s decision is imminent, with the necessary paperwork and FIFA’s approval already in motion. The U.S. Soccer Federation successfully submitted a request to FIFA to change Balogun’s national eligibility, a significant step in finalizing his switch to the USMNT.

The 21-year-old striker’s decision to represent the USA over England comes after a careful deliberation process. Balogun, born in New York to Nigerian parents before moving to England at a young age, had the option to choose between the two nations. Ultimately, he has opted to embrace his American heritage and contribute to the growth and success of the USMNT.

The inclusion of Balogun, who has impressed with his performances for Arsenal’s youth teams and made strides in the senior squad, adds a dynamic attacking dimension to the USMNT’s roster. His decision to switch allegiance reflects the increasing allure and progress of American soccer, as more talented players from diverse backgrounds opt to represent the nation.

As the news spreads like wildfire, American soccer enthusiasts rejoice at the prospect of witnessing Balogun’s talents on display for the USMNT, while England’s loss becomes a significant gain for the United States.