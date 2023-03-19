Reims (10-13-4) clashes with Marseille (17-5-5) in Round 28 of the French Ligue 1! Catch the Ligue 1 odds series here, featuring our Reims-Marseille prediction and pick.

Reims has been unbeaten in the last five tournament games. After a 3-1 defeat to Toulouse in the Coupe de France, Reims hopes to get three crucial points to inch closer to a top-five finish in France’s top flight.

Marseille’s last game in February and the first game in March ended in negative results, where they lost 3-0 to PSG and lost 7-6 to Annecy FC in the Coupe de France quarterfinals. Like the hosts, Marseille will be focusing their attention on the remaining games in France’s domestic tourney and hopes to build from their two-game unbeaten streak.

Here are the Reims-Marseille soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Reims-Marseille Odds

Reims: +195

Marseille: +1435

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -114

Under 2.5 Goals: -100

How to Watch Reims vs. Marseille

TV: DAZN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde

Stream: Amazon Prime

Time: 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT

Why Reims Can Beat Marseille

Reims is in the eighth spot of the Ligue 1 table, barely above the middle of the standings. With 43 points earned from 10 wins and 13 draws in 27 matches, Reims looks like they are still up for survival in France’s top flight. Their last taste of defeat came in February against Toulouse in the Coupe de France. Reims’ last loss in Ligue 1 was in September when AS Monaco gave them a 3-0 thumping.

In their last 23 official games, Reims had just lost twice. They currently have an active win streak that includes wins against Troyes, Toulouse, Ajaccio, and Monaco, as well as a goalless draw with Nice. The last six Ligue 1 games for Reims also ended with clean sheets. Reims is boasting a 7-4-2 record when playing at home, which is the fifth-best mark in the league.

Belgian manager Will Still hopes that Folarin Balogun continues his scoring run. In 23 starts in 26 games played, he has found the back of the net 16 times. He has the third-best scoring record, joined by Alexandre Lacazette Wissam Ben Yedder. Only Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David are ahead of them by three goals. Junya Ito, Marshall Munetsi, and Alexis Flips also contributed to the 12 goals scored by Reims in this campaign. Jens Cajuste and Kamory Doumbia have four goal involvements for the team.

For Stade de Reims, Noah Jean Holm and Myziane Maolida are the main absentees. Emmanuel Agbadou is doubtful to make an appearance. Reims hopes to get positive results from 13.8 total shots, 4.1 corner kicks, and 1.3 goals the team averages per game. In the defensive end, the Red and Whites hope to match or exceed club averages of 19.4 tackles, 11.4 interceptions, 16.9 clearances, and 3.1 saves. Reims will also need to lessen its lost possession (141.6) and fouls (13.1) per game. Reims has been unbeaten in the last nine home games, and they will make sure to extend that record.

Why Marseille Can Beat Reims

Marseille’s title charge had a bit of dysfunction from October to November 2022. However, OM responded well in 2023, losing just thrice in all contests. Worth noting though is that they have performed better away from home than they have at the Velodrome, tallying a 10-2-1 record in their travels where they got 32 points of their 56 points. Marseille is now third in the French Ligue with a 17-5-5 record.

Marseille lost 3-0 to PSG in their last match in February, as well as a defeat to Annecy FC in a penalty shootout that saw their exit in the Coupe de France. Marseille responded to these defeats with a 1-0 win against Stade Rennais. OM’s most recent game was a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg, the same scoreline in their last match-up way back in October.

As a team, Marseille has scored 51 goals, 29 coming from assists, while surrendering 27. They are also making 14.3 total shots, 8.2 successful dribbles, 5.6 corner kicks, and 1.9 goals per game. They are averaging 55.5% ball possession in 27 matches. Alexis Sanchez leads the squad with 10 goals while Jonathan Clauss has eight assists. Nuno Tavares and Cengiz Under have six goal contributions each. Sead Kolasinac, Jordan Veretout, and Dimitri Payet follow closely with five goal involvements in each of them.

Manager Igor Tudor will be adamant to get this in their travel and extend their winning streak while playing as the away side to eight consecutive games. They have also kept a clean sheet in five of the last six away games. However, Amine Harit is out in this game while Leonardo Balerdi is suspended. Samuel Gigot should return to the defense with Sead Kolasinac and Chancel Mbemba. Alexis Sanchez, Cengiz Under, and Ruslan Malinovskyi are primed to take forward duties as well. Pau Lopez will continue his goalkeeping post.

Final Reims-Marseille Prediction & Pick

Reims and Marseille are set to make this an interesting match. No clean sheets will be tallied this game but based on their first meeting in August, Marseille feels to have a slightly better edge than Reims. Back the visitors to get the league double against the hosts.

Final Reims-Marseille Prediction & Pick: Marseille (+135), Over 2.5 goals (-114)