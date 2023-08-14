Arsenal have been dealt a severe blow as summer signing Jurrien Timber has suffered a serious right knee injury.

The injury occurred during the North London club's Premier League opener in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Timber required treatment on his knee during the closing moments of the first half but reemerged for the second half after getting the green light from the Arsenal medical team.

However, he lasted just five minutes more as he went down again and was eventually substituted. He is expected to be out for a lengthy period of time.

“Further to his substitution during our match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jurrien Timber has received extensive assessments and scans which have confirmed he has sustained an injury to his right knee,” Arsenal wrote in a statement. “Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course.

“Everyone at the club will be focused on supporting Jurrien at this time.”

Although it's not confirmed, Arsenal insiders are claiming it's an ACL injury and he's expected to be out for a period of at least six months. Hopefully, that's not the case but one thing is for sure — it doesn't look like Timber will be back anytime soon.

It's a particularly big blow as he made a bright start to life with the Gunners following his £34 million ($43.13 million) transfer from Ajax this summer.