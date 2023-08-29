Arsenal were quick to reject an initial approach from Chelsea for Emile Smith Rowe.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea made an approach for the Englishman as they're looking to add an attacker to their ranks before the transfer deadline on Friday.

However, it was quickly knocked back by the Gunners who have no intentions on selling an academy player to a direct rival. That said, the Mail claims an offer way over market value could tempt Mikel Arteta into making a sale.

As things stand, that seems unlikely even though Chelsea have shown a willingness to reportedly include players in any potential deal.

Although it was reported earlier this summer that Arsenal had no plans to sell Smith Rowe, the Times recently reported they were willing to offload him and had even offered him to unnamed Premier League clubs with West Ham showing an interest earlier this summer.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season for Arsenal in 2021/22 as he became a crucial player and scored 10 league goals in 33 appearances. His performances in North London even earned him three caps for England.

However, the 2022/23 season was one to forget as injuries limited Smith Rowe to just 12 league games with all of them coming off the bench.

He is still yet to play a single minute this season and with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira all above him in the pecking order, he is unlikely to start games anytime soon.

Considering all that, it will certainly be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.