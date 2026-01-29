US Women's National Team (USWNT) standout Crystal Dunn shocked the women's soccer world by announcing her retirement in an Instagram post on Thursday. The World Cup champion, former NWSL MVP, and Olympic gold medalist revealed that she is ready to step away from the game to spend more time with her husband and son.

“This decision has not come easily, but I am at peace and deeply fulfilled with all that I have accomplished. I've achieved nearly everything I dreamed of in this sport and gave all I had to give,” Dunn said in her post.

“I'm ready to embrace the life that awaits me on the other side. I look forward to spending more time with my family and being a more present mom. This was not a decision made lightly, but was one made with immense gratitude for everything I've experienced as a professional soccer player.”

Dunn had signed a deal with European club Paris Saint-Germain only a year ago, but she saw limited minutes and only made one appearance in the 2025-26 season. She was an integral part of the USWNT that won the 2019 World Cup and gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dunn also played in the 2008 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, 2010 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Japan, where she helped lead the US to the top of the podium.

“I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment for all that I've accomplished,” Dunn said. “I'm grateful for the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with, from teammates and coaches to family and friends, and all the amazing moments we've shared. I'm very much looking forward to my next chapter ahead.”

US Soccer put out a press release honoring Dunn's accomplishments throughout her 12-year professional career and the impact she left on the game.

“Her effervescent personality, selflessness for her team and penchant for dancing at the drop of a beat always endeared her to teammates and coaches for club and country,” the statement read.

The NWSL's Washington Spirit selected Dunn first overall out of North Carolina in the 2014 draft. She then went on to play for six clubs throughout her career, including Chelsea, the NC Courage, Portland Thorns FC, and Gotham FC. The 33-year-old helped the Courage win the 2018 and 2019 NWSL Championships and the Thorns win the 2022 title en route to claiming three NWSL Shields in 2018, 2019, and 2021.