It’s (nearly) official that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will go out on loan to Roma in Serie A, where he will finally play under former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea is still retooling, sending players out, and bringing players in to get the Mauricio Pochettino underway. And one of the veterans deemed surplus to requirements is (kind of) longtime Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Now reports are that a loan deal to send the Belgium international to Roma in Italy is all but done.

Daily Telegraphy football reporter Matt Law tweeted that “Chelsea and Roma have now agreed a deal in principle for Romelu Lukaku's season-long loan. Roma will pay over £5m loan fee and Lukaku will earn about £6m in wages. Just contracts to now be signed and everything to be made formal.”

This loan deal will mark another season that Lukaku is under contract with Chelsea but doesn’t play for the London side.

Lukaku started with Chelsea in 2011, coming over from Anderlecht in his home country. However, he only played 10 total games for the Blues while out on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

Transfers to Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan followed with a return to Stamford Bridge. However, another loan to Inter Milan followed after 26 appearances and eight goals.

Now, Lukaku heads back to Italy to play under another Chelsea outcast, manager Jose Mourinho. “The Special One” managed Chelsea from 2004-07 and again from 2013-15. In those stints, he won three Premier League trophies, an FA Cup, three League Cups, one Europa League, and one Champions League.

Since moving to Roma, Mourinho has won a Europa Conference League title and finished sixth in Serie A last season. Roma started 0-1-1 this campaign ahead of Lukaku's arrival in Italy’s capital city.