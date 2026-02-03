Last year on Dec. 5, 2025, USA President Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. FIFA President Gianni Infantino himself presented the award to Trump to recognize his efforts regarding international peace.

However, after questions were recently raised over it, Infantino defended the decision. The decision to award Trump the Peace Prize received recent major backlash following the airstrikes on Venezuela and the abduction of the nation’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, alongside the recent geopolitical issues regarding Greenland.

During a recent interview with Sky’s Yalda Hakim, Infantino was asked about the decision to award Trump the Peace Prize and why Trump was “worthy” of receiving it. “When this whole situation, recently with this Gaza last year, happened. I mean, how many, 60,000 people were killed or died in Gaza. And then it stopped. It did stop. Well, we have to stand for peace. We have to support everyone who does something for peace.

“What is the main responsibility of a leader of a country? I think it must be to protect, first his country and then the people, generally. So, if you can save one life, it's worse. Then you can discuss about criticize, what words you use, about threats, about politics. But if you manage to save lives, to protect your people and other people around the world, well, you deserve respect,” Infantino said.

“We gave him the Peace Prize because he was instrumental in resolving conflicts and saving lives and saving thousands of lives,” the FIFA President claimed further defending the decision to award Trump.

Donald Trump has another special role for FIFA World Cup 2026

Recently present at the Davos Kick-Off for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed USA President Donald Trump's new role for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

“This trophy will be handed out on [Jul. 19, 2026] to the captain of the team who will win the World Cup. I will give it together with the President of the United States, the host country. Nobody can touch this trophy.”