Arsenal are considering a swap deal for Portuguese fullback Joao Cancelo, who could end up putting an end to his Manchester City career this summer. The former Juventus man joined Bayern Munich on loan in January, but the Bundesliga champions are unlikely to secure a permanent move for him.

According to reports from Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in a swap deal for Cancelo, which could see Kieran Tierney move in the opposite direction. Tierney has grown frustrated recently at the Emirates due to the lack of playing time under Mikel Arteta.

It is also reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke to the Arsenal manager during the World Cup about the availability of Tierney. However, the Gunners were reluctant to let him leave because they believed he would be a good backup for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said, “I have the impression that João Cancelo feels very comfortable here. But all parties are part of the decision”.

“His desire in training is unique. I have the feeling that he’s really happy. We’ll discuss everything else after the end of the season”.

Arsenal are in the hunt for a new right-back this summer. They have had to play Ben White on the right constantly and have been frustrated with injury concerns of Takehiro Tomiyasu. City value Cancelo for £60m, but it remains to be seen if the Gunners will pay a hefty fee for the fullback. It should be noted that Arsenal are also linked with a big-money move for Declan Rice from West Ham United.