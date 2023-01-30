With the January transfer window quickly coming to a close, Bayern Munich has made a serious splash to strengthen their backline. Manchester City star Joao Cancelo is joining the German champions on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy worth €70 million, reports Fabrizio Romano:

Bayern have completed the agreement to sign João Cancelo, here we go! Deal set to be completed on loan plus €70m buy option clause 🚨🔴 #FCBayern Cancelo told Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave. Medical tests later tonight. Boarding completed – Munich ✈️ @TurkishAirlinespic.twitter.com/TiQMyMWhwq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

As noted, the Portuguese international told City boss Pep Guardiola that he was keen on a new challenge. A big reason for his decision was the lack of minutes since returning from the World Cup. Cancelo has only featured in three of the side’s six league games since Qatar as Pep made changes to his formation, leaving the 28-year-old on the bench more often than not.

With Nathan Ake finding more consistent playing time and youngster Rico Lewis emerging at the Etihad, Cancelo’s representatives reportedly brought in interest from Bayern for the player as they saw his future with the Premier League standouts looking grim.

For Bayern, this is a fantastic signing. They’re already solid as can be at left-back with Canadian Alphonso Davie, but the right side is a bit of a question mark. Benjamin Pavard isn’t the most consistent, while Josip Stanisic is more of a backup than anything else. Noussair Mazraoui is hurt at the moment, too. Cancelo is the perfect player to step in at right-back and start immediately. He brings boatloads of experience to the table and played a key part in City’s dominance over the last few years.

Man City should be just fine without him, but this is definitely a stunning move that no one expected.