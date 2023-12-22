Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta is not happy with the achievements of the Gunners during his four-year tenure

Arsenal‘s manager, Mikel Arteta, is not happy with the achievements of the Gunners during his four-year tenure, expressing that the club “haven't won enough” under his leadership, reported by GOAL. Since taking the reins in December 2019, the Spanish manager has navigated through highs and lows, with notable triumphs including the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season and clinching the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023.

Arteta, who previously served as Pep Guardiola's assistant for three years, acknowledges the accolades but remains steadfast in his hunger for more significant silverware. The seasoned manager harbors ambitions of lifting prestigious titles like the Premier League and the Champions League.

Despite the commendable milestones achieved during his tenure, Arteta remains unsatisfied, emphasizing, “We still haven't won enough important things, and we want to be better and more successful.” While reflecting on the collective journey with Arsenal, he acknowledges the accomplishments as positive moments for the fans and everyone associated with the club.

The upcoming clash against Liverpool provides a pivotal moment for Arteta and Arsenal. Currently leading the Premier League standings, Arteta has steered the team back to the Champions League knockout stages after a seven-year hiatus. The Gunners are poised for a significant showdown at Anfield, where a victory against Jurgen Klopp's formidable side could further solidify their position at the top of the league table.

Mikel Arteta's tenure has been marked by resilience, tactical prowess, and a commitment to restoring Arsenal's glory. The journey continues, and Arteta remains clear in his pursuit of bringing more silverware to the storied club, aiming for success in the highly competitive landscape of English football.