Arsenal had their best chance of winning a first Premier League title since 2004 this past season.

After finishing fifth in the 2021/22 season, Mikel Arteta's men came out blazing during the 2022/23 season as they topped the table for the majority of the season and played some exciting, scintillating football while doing so as well.

However, much like previous title races, the Gunners eventually failed to perform in the business end of the season as a run that saw them earn three points out of a possible 12 in April resulted in them falling behind Manchester City who went on to win their third Premier League title in a row.

Arsenal, meanwhile, finished second and while it's still major progress considering they finished fifth and eighth in the previous two seasons and returned to Champions League football, it was still extremely disappointing given that they led the table for so long.

As far as Arteta is concerned, he definitely felt Arsenal could have won the league last season — however, it all came down to injuries with the likes of William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu both dealing with season-ending injuries prior to that crucial run.

“At many moments,” Arteta told Marca (via @karthikadhaigal) in a recent interview when asked if he felt Arsenal could have won the league. “The team gave me arguments and we had a connection with the people. People believed in it. But when we started to get injuries, I felt it was going to cost us.

“The level of demand could not be maintained. If you want to win the Premiership against City, you have to get to April-May with all the players available and at their best. And we, because of injuries, didn't get there.”

Arsenal are looking to change things in 2023/24.

They have all but secured the signing of Kai Havertz and are looking to add Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to the squad as well.

Arteta believes it's necessary for this investment for his ambition to win the Premier League next season.

“If not, I wouldn't be sitting here,” Arteta said when asked if he believes they can win the league. “That is our ambition. We know the difficulty: it's the best league in the world and next season is going to be the most difficult league in the history of the Premiership. Why? It already was last year.

“I've been here for 22 years and I've never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organization, so many resources, so many good coaches… and now Pochettino and Iraola arrive. That's the level and to win the Premier League you have to be the best. That's why you have to strengthen.”