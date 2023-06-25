Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his admiration for “versatile” Kai Havertz as the Gunners edge closer to completing a $82.6 million deal for the Chelsea star, reported by goal.com.

Arteta believes that Havertz has the potential to enhance Arsenal's squad and has targeted the talented midfielder as a key signing. The Gunners are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea to secure his signature, aiming to bolster their ranks after a strong title challenge last season. Additionally, Arteta has set his sights on a potential deal for Declan Rice, although competition from Manchester City remains a hurdle to overcome.

In an interview with Marca, Arteta highlighted Kai Havertz's accomplishments, including winning the UEFA Champions League, and emphasized his versatility and young age. He stated, “Talent has a price and, at Arsenal, we are always interested in young players with experience.”

The Arsenal manager is determined to strengthen his squad following a season marred by injuries, which derailed their title aspirations and allowed Manchester City to secure the championship. Reflecting on the challenges faced, Mikel Arteta explained, “When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it didn't help us. And then our rival was the best team in the world; the best squad in the world; the best coach in the world… We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion.”

As Arsenal prepares for the 2023/24 season, they are eager to finalize the signing of Havertz ahead of their first pre-season fixture against Nurnberg on July 13. The German midfielder will be eager to join his new teammates and contribute to the Gunners' pursuit of success in the upcoming campaign.