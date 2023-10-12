Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has made a symbolic gesture of support for Palestine by changing his Instagram profile picture to feature the Palestinian flag. This move comes in the midst of a complex and sensitive situation, as the Israel-Palestine conflict has escalated, resulting in tragic consequences for both sides.

The choice to change his profile picture aligns with Elneny's previous expressions of solidarity with Palestine. In 2021, he posted a message of support on social media, stating, “My heart and my soul and my support for you, Palestine,” accompanied by an image of the Palestinian flag and a peace emoji.

Arsenal had previously addressed Elneny's pro-Palestinian social media post, which drew attention from club sponsor Lavazza and generated controversy. The club emphasized that players can express their views on their personal platforms. Still, they also spoke to Elneny about the broader implications of his post, reflecting their commitment to confronting discrimination and advocating for equality and diversity.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has elicited diverse responses within the sports world. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Elneny's teammate, posted an image expressing support for Israel and subsequently faced online abuse, leading to the restriction of his Instagram account.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by footballers who choose to engage with complex global issues on social media platforms. As the conflict unfolds, there is a growing call for the footballing community to acknowledge and respond to the ongoing crisis. While discussions are taking place at various levels, it remains a sensitive and complex issue that underscores the broader question of the role of sports personalities in addressing such matters.

The Israel-Palestine conflict continues to be a deeply divisive and sensitive topic, and it raises important questions about the responsibilities and actions of individuals and institutions in the sports world during times of global crises and conflicts.