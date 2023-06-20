Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are still interested in pursuing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, as he is their top target for this summer transfer window. The report states that PSG will “push again” to sign Silva, but that City are not willing to make any discount on his price tag.

Silva has been linked with a move to PSG for several months now. The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly a target for new PSG manager Luis Enrique, who is looking to add more creativity and attacking flair to his midfield. Silva would be a perfect fit for Enrique's system, and he would also provide PSG with a valuable option in the Champions League. He scored four goals and notched five assists last season for Manchester City, the winners of the Champions League title.

Understand Paris Saint-Germain are still planning to insist on Bernardo Silva as top summer target — valid also with Luis Enrique as new coach. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG All parties feel Bernardo won’t join any Saudi club now. PSG will push again — but Man City won’t make any discount. pic.twitter.com/vByR92VtcP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

However, Manchester City are reluctant to sell Bernardo Silva. The English club are aware of his value, and they are not willing to let him go for a bargain price. City are also hoping to keep Silva as part of their squad as they look to defend their UCL title.

It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to convince City to sell Silva. The French club have a lot of money to spend, but they may have to offer a significant fee in order to land the Portuguese midfielder.

Truly, Silva is in a situation that needs deliberation. He wants to play for a club that can compete for the Champions League, but he also wants to be paid a high salary. PSG can offer him both of those things, but City are not willing to let him go for a bargain price. The only thing that is certain is that he will not be joining any team from Saudi.

Silva will have to decide whether he wants to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place in the starting lineup, or if he wants to transfer to PSG and have a chance to win under new leadership. It is a tough decision, but Silva will have to make the best choice for his career.