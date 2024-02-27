Former Arsenal FC midfielder Kristoffer Olsson is facing a serious health challenge as he has been hospitalized due to a brain-related illness, reported by GOAL. The 28-year-old collapsed at his home on February 20, leading to his immediate transfer to Aarhus University Hospital. Placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing, Olsson's current club, Midtjylland, issued a statement clarifying that the illness is not due to self-harm or external factors.
A team of Denmark's leading medical experts is actively working to diagnose Olsson's condition and initiate the appropriate treatment. Throughout his hospitalization, Olsson has been surrounded by his immediate family and members of Midtjylland's staff, receiving specialized care from field experts. The club has called for public respect and understanding, providing the necessary peace of mind for Olsson, his family, and the medical team to ensure his healing and recovery.
The sudden and severe nature of Olsson's illness has deeply affected Midtjylland, and the club expressed its thoughts and full support for Olsson and his family during this challenging time. Arsenal, where Olsson started his career and graduated from the academy, also extended their best wishes for his full and speedy recovery.
Kristoffer Olsson, with 47 senior caps for Sweden, made a solitary competitive appearance for Arsenal in a League Cup clash with West Brom in 2013. After subsequent spells with AIK, Krasnodar, and Anderlecht, he rejoined Midtjylland in the summer of 2023. The football community unites in the hope of positive developments and a swift recovery for Olsson, whose talents have left a lasting impact on the sport. The outpouring of support from both Midtjylland and Arsenal showcases the unity and solidarity within the football world during this challenging times.