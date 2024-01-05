Arsenal is scouting the market for reinforcements in the January transfer window, and Everton's midfield Amadou Onana is their main target

Arsenal is actively scouting the market for reinforcements in the January transfer window, and Everton‘s midfield gem, Amadou Onana, has emerged as a primary target, reported by GOAL. The Gunners, despite making a significant £105 million ($133m) investment in Declan Rice during the previous summer, recognize the need for additional steel in their midfield and view Onana as a player who could bring that crucial element.

The 22-year-old Belgian international has garnered attention from other Premier League heavyweights, with previous links to Chelsea and Manchester United. Onana has proven his mettle during an impressive 18-month spell at Goodison Park, making him an enticing prospect for Mikel Arteta's side.

Signed by Everton for £33 million ($42m) from Lille in 2022, Onana's value has skyrocketed as he continues to shine in one of the world's most competitive leagues. Reports indicate that Everton, currently navigating a challenging season and fighting to avoid relegation, are understandably reluctant to part ways with their midfield dynamo midway through the campaign.

However, Arsenal's determination to fortify their squad depth for a sustained title challenge might lead them to explore the possibility of acquiring Onana. The emerging narrative suggests that Onana's asking price has surged beyond the £70 million ($89m) mark, with some estimates reaching an eye-watering £90 million ($114m).

This substantial valuation underscores Onana's growing influence in the Premier League and the high demand for his services. As the January transfer window unfolds, Arsenal's pursuit of Amadou Onana promises to be a captivating subplot. Mikel Arteta, keen on strengthening his squad for the rigors of the title race, sees Onana as a pivotal figure in achieving their ambitions, and the negotiations in the coming weeks will be closely monitored by football enthusiasts around the globe.