Manchester United and Barcelona are both eyeing Everton's rising star, Amadou Onana, in what could be a $61 million winter transfer battle

Manchester United and Barcelona are both eyeing Everton‘s rising star, Amadou Onana, in what could be a £48 million ($61m) winter transfer battle, reported by GOAL. The Belgian midfielder has become a hot commodity, attracting attention from top European clubs as he continues to impress at Everton. United, under manager Erik ten Hag, is seeking midfield reinforcements, especially with Casemiro struggling to meet expectations due to fitness issues in the current season.

Barcelona has also entered the race for Onana, motivated by the desire to bolster their midfield options following Gavi's knee injury setback. Reports suggest that Barcelona has initiated contact with the player's representatives, signaling their interest in securing his services. However, the Catalan side is cautious due to Everton's substantial asking price, reportedly around €55 million, which presents a financial challenge for Barcelona.

United might leverage Barcelona's hesitancy and consider an early move for Onana. The Red Devils view him as a valuable addition to complement Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat in the midfield. Despite the interest from these football giants, indications suggest that Onana is likely to remain at Everton until the end of the season. Everton, holding Onana under contract until 2027, sees no urgency to part ways, especially given the midfielder's recent stellar performances under manager Sean Dyche.

As the transfer window unfolds, the battle for Amadou Onana's signature intensifies, making it a storyline to watch for fans of both Manchester United and Barcelona. The outcome will shed light on how the winter transfer chessboard evolves for these two European powerhouses.