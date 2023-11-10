Stay updated on Arsenal's midfield challenges as Thomas Partey undergoes a crucial procedure, ruling him out for the year.

Arsenal's midfield maestro, Thomas Partey, has undergone a “procedure” to address a persistent injury, sidelining him for the rest of the year and potentially affecting his role in Ghana's AFCON campaign next year. This marks the latest blow for Partey, who has grappled with injuries, keeping him out for six weeks since the start of the 2023/24 season.

According to Football London, with Partey's absence, the Gunners are eyeing reinforcements in the winter transfer window, targeting Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. The Ghanaian's injury also puts Mohamed Elneny in doubt for the tournament, amplifying the need for additional midfield depth.

In Partey's stead, Declan Rice and Jorginho are poised for increased game time, supported by Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe, and Fabio Vieira. However, both Odegaard and Smith Rowe are nursing injuries, with the captain potentially returning this weekend and Smith Rowe eyeing a comeback after the November international break.

The injury bug isn't exclusive to the midfield, as Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu picked up knocks in the recent Champions League victory over Sevilla. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed optimism about Saka's quick recovery, attributing his substitution to precautionary measures. Tomiyasu's discomfort prompted a substitution, with Arteta emphasizing the importance of managing the defender's workload.

Eddie Nketiah also missed the midweek clash due to a minor ankle issue but is in contention for the upcoming Burnley fixture. As Arsenal navigates a challenging period marked by injuries, the winter window emerges as a critical opportunity to bolster the squad and ensure stability in the midfield for the upcoming battles on domestic and continental fronts.