Arsenal faces fierce competition from Bayern Munich for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, with Harry Kane urging to secure the midfielder.

Arsenal faces stiff competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, as star striker Harry Kane urges the Bundesliga champions to secure the coveted midfielder. Despite an unbeaten record, Bayern sits second in the league, trailing Bayer Leverkusen, with Kane already netting three hat-tricks. Kane, who joined Bayern in search of top-level competition and trophies, expressed his desire for consistent title contention.

The English striker, who narrowly missed out on the DFB-Supercup with Bayern's loss to RB Leipzig, emphasized his ambition to compete at the highest level and fight for titles regularly. Kane's move to Bayern, one of the world's premier clubs, aligns with his goal of Champions League success and perennial trophy pursuits.

While Kane has made a significant impact with three hat-tricks already, Bayern aims to bolster its squad further. According to the reports from Sports Bild, Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad has emerged as a prime target for the Bavarian side. Although Zubimendi is under contract until 2027, his £51 million release clause makes him an attractive prospect for Bayern's midfield reinforcement.

Arsenal's interest in Zubimendi coincides with uncertainties surrounding Thomas Partey's future. The Ghanaian midfielder, facing a diminished role in North London, has drawn interest from Juventus. However, Juventus also monitors other midfield options, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kalvin Phillips.

Bayern, under manager Thomas Tuchel, secured several summer signings, including Kane, Kim Min-jae, and Raphael Guerreiro. Adding Zubimendi would further strengthen their squad as they aim to defend their Bundesliga title. The race for Zubimendi's signature intensifies, with both Arsenal and Bayern vying for the talented midfielder amid a competitive domestic season and European aspirations.