Despite the club's financial constraints, Arsenal's astute scouting eye is firmly fixed on the January transfer window. The Gunners have made an impressive start to the Premier League season, currently sharing the top spot with Tottenham after a triumphant 1-0 victory over Manchester City. However, Mikel Arteta is well aware that the most challenging part of the season is yet to unfold.

Mirror Football has learned that Ivan Toney is Arteta's top priority for January, with Arsenal aiming to outmaneuver Chelsea and Tottenham for his signature. Brentford is willing to sell the talented forward, but their £60 million price tag might pose a hurdle for Arsenal, considering their budgetary limitations.

While the financial situation at Arsenal is tight, they are committed to securing David Raya, who has earned the role of Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper. The deal is set to cost the club £27 million. Additionally, Arsenal is keen to bolster their ranks with a quality center-forward, offering competition for Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Another position in Arteta's sights is a backup for the versatile Bukayo Saka, who has been dealing with injuries partly due to his extensive workload. German newspaper Bild suggests that Arsenal is among the clubs monitoring Dani Olmo, a player known for his tactical intelligence and versatility. However, Olmo, under contract with Leipzig until June 2027, won't come cheap.

The Gunners are also watching Wolves' Pedro Neto, an impressive winger with one goal and five assists in the current Premier League season. Given his recent contract extension with Wolves, a January move for the 23-year-old Portuguese star seems improbable despite his allure.

Ousmane Dembele, who has recently joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, was also on Arsenal's radar in September. However, a move for the French star early in his PSG career is unlikely.

As Arsenal gears up for their upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea, Arteta keeps mum about the fitness of William Saliba and Saka, who missed the international break due to injuries. Arsenal's aspirations in the transfer market could be a key factor in bolstering their squad for the grueling challenges ahead.