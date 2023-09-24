As the January transfer window looms, Ousmane Dembele, the 26-year-old PSG star, has emerged as a potential target for Premier League clubs. Despite being signed by PSG for £50m from Barcelona in the summer, the French striker has struggled to find his form with the reigning champions.

PSG's summer transfer activities added further competition for forward positions, with the arrivals of Portuguese center forward Goncalo Ramos, talented striker Randal Kolo Muani, and attacking midfielders Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola, and Kang In Lee. The departure of Lionel Messi to MLS and Neymar to Saudi Arabia also left a void that Dembele was expected to fill.

Dembele, who previously scored 40 goals in 119 games for Barcelona, has featured in all of PSG's last five matches but has yet to find the back of the net. His goal drought has led to calls for him to be dropped from the starting lineup. Despite his slow start, PSG manager Luis Enrique has publicly expressed his confidence in Dembele's abilities, emphasizing the unpredictability and magic he brings to the team. Enrique believes he will find his scoring rhythm once Dembele scores his first goal.

Arsenal and Tottenham, both enjoying solid starts to the season, have been linked with Dembele in the past. Arsenal strengthened significantly in the summer but failed to secure a forward player to share the attacking burden with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Following Harry Kane's departure, Tottenham also seeks reinforcements to bolster their squad.

West Ham, led by manager David Moyes, is actively seeking more firepower in the January transfer window. The Hammers are keen to strengthen their attack as they continue their impressive Premier League campaign. The January transfer window promises to be an intriguing period, with Dembele's future at PSG a topic of interest for several Premier League clubs. As the competition for his signature intensifies, Dembele's next destination could significantly impact the Premier League race.