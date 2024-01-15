USMNT star Christian Pulisic showcased his creative skills as AC Milan clinched a significant 3-1 victory against AS Roma

USMNT star Christian Pulisic showcased his creative skills as AC Milan clinched a significant 3-1 victory against AS Roma, maintaining their pursuit near the summit of Serie A, reported by GOAL. While Pulisic didn't find the scoresheet, Milan's overall performance ensured a crucial win in their ongoing battle for supremacy in the league.

Milan initiated the scoring early with an unexpected contributor, midfielder Yacine Adli. The Frenchman, scoring his first goal since joining Milan, expertly navigated the box before unleashing a precise shot, granting the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Building on a dominant first half, Milan extended their advantage in the 56th minute, courtesy of Olivier Giroud's goal from a Simon Kjaer flick. Despite Roma narrowing the gap with a penalty kick from Leandro Paredes in the 69th minute, Milan remained resolute. Theo Hernandez sealed the outcome in the 84th minute, culminating in a spectacular one-two with Giroud, highlighted by the striker's backheel pass.

This triumph marked a crucial rebound for Milan, who faced disappointment in a midweek Coppa Italia exit. The setback followed their elimination from the Champions League, leaving the Europa League and the Scudetto as the primary objectives for the Rossoneri in the latter half of the season.

While Milan's left flank, led by Hernandez and Rafael Leao, provided the majority of attacking impetus, Pulisic made notable contributions. Despite missing a few opportunities, including a chance set up by Giroud and an attempt that narrowly missed the target, Pulisic's presence added dynamism to Milan's attacking maneuvers.

Christian Pulisic, alongside Rafael Leao, made way in the 79th minute, paving the way for the entrance of USMNT star Yunus Musah and striker Noah Okafor.

AC Milan's persistent presence near the summit of Serie A demands a continued winning trajectory. Their upcoming fixtures include an away clash against Udinese on Saturday, followed by a home encounter against Bologna one week later. The Rossoneri are poised to navigate the challenges ahead as they vie for Serie A glory against formidable rivals Juventus and Inter.