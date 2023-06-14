AS Roma are prepared to go back in the hunt for Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer. Roma manager Jose Mourinho has always liked Xhaka since his managerial days in the Premier League and believes he can be a huge asset to his team.

According to the report from The Hard Tackle, AS Roma want to rekindle their interest in Xhaka. The Arsenal man almost signed for AS Roma two years ago after he sent a transfer request to the club. However, the talks broke down, and the former Borussia Monchengladbach man stayed in North London.

Arsenal reportedly want €20m for Xhaka. They have already told the player that he is no longer part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future. He has also said that he wants a new challenge elsewhere.

Xhaka leaves Arsenal after a fantastic season under his belt with the Gunners. Although he has had a career full of controversies in the red jersey, his transfer allows Arteta to execute his plans and bring young profile players.

Bayer Leverkusen have been reported as the favorite to land the Swiss captain, ahead of AS Roma. However, Arsenal may allow Xhaka to leave after they have signed his replacement. There are reports of big money moves for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, respectively.

Despite the strong interest from Leverkusen, AS Roma have now emerged as a possible destination for Xhaka this summer. After being unable to sign him two years ago, Mourinho opted to sign former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. As the Portuguese coach’s future is under a cloud with Saudia Arabia links, Giallorossi’s hierarchy hopes to land all the targets for him this summer.