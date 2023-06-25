AS Roma are in talks to sign Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen this summer. The right-back's representatives want to take their client away from Elland Road after Leeds United got relegated from the English Premier League this season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, AS Roma have agreed personal terms with Kristensen. Both clubs are in advanced talks regarding this signature. Manager Jose Mourinho has prioritized Kristensen and Diego Llorente as his top targets for this summer.

Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, says that the deal is likely to be a loan move. It is also reported that despite Kristensen's intentions to stay with the English club beyond this summer, working with Mourinho's Europa League finalists is too good an opportunity to be turned down AS Roma were also linked with the 25-year-old last summer before Leeds United secured his signature from Red Bull Salzburg. Now, Giallorossi want to rekindle their interest in him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kristensen's first season at Leeds United was one to forget. The Danish defender never got a consistent run of games at Elland Road and eventually lost his place to Luke Ayling at right-back.

Alongside Llorente and Kristensen, AS Roma are also looking to rekindle their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Switzerland captain has bid farewell to the Gunners after the 5-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last game of the Premier League season. Mourinho wanted Xhaka in 2021 when the Swiss midfielder handed in the transfer request to leave Arsenal, but the move never materialized.