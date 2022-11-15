Published November 15, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the next-gen game set to be released on Switch. Here is when the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Release Date: November 18, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are both coming out on the Nintendo Switch in November 18, 2022.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the next-generation games of the Pokemon franchise, and the second mainline games on the Nintendo Switch. Just like previous Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will feature turn-based battles between different species of Pokemon.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will take on the role of a starting out trainer in a yet unnamed region that is probably based on the country of Spain. After receiving their starter Pokemon, the player is set off on an adventure either by Professor Sada or Professor Turo. For the first time ever, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be featuring two different Pokemon professors, with the professor dependent on which version of the game you buy.

This entry into the franchise will be the very first open-world game in the entire Pokemon series, as well as the first game in the series to introduce multiple parallel storylines.

Pre-purchasing the game will give players an exclusive special Pikachu that knows the move Fly and whose Tera Type is Flying.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, just like any other mainline Pokemon games, will have a new set of Pokemon as their starters. While there are various rumors about the final evolutions of the starter Pokemon, but here are all of the confirmed information about the starter Pokemon so far:

Sprigatito

Capricious and attention seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokémon other than itself.

When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those around it. This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize.

Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Type: Grass

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 9 lbs.

Ability: Overgrow

Fuecoco

Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye.

External heat is absorbed by the square scales on Fuecoco’s stomach and back, then converted into fire energy. These scales are always warm, and at times they can also grow very hot. Flickering atop Fuecoco’s head is fire energy that is leaking out from inside the Pokémon’s body. When Fuecoco gets excited, its head spouts more flames.

Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

Type: Fire

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Ability: Blaze

Quaxly

This serious-mannered Pokémon will follow in its Trainer’s wake. Quaxly is tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty.

Its body is always glossy because the gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. The coif on its head is slicked back using a rich, moist cream, and it becomes unkempt when dry. It has strong legs and can swim without difficulty even in places with strong currents. In battle, it kicks its opponents swiftly and repeatedly.

Category: Duckling Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 1’8″

Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Ability: Torrent

For a full list of the rumored and officially confirmed Pokemon so far, you can find them in our list here. We update our list over time, and if you want to be on top of all the leaks and rumors, you can find them all here.