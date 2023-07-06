Ubisoft is once again partnering with renowned institutions to add educational value to their Assassin's Creed games, this time adding the feature “History of Baghdad” to Mirage.

Expected to release on October 12, 2023, Assassin's Creed Mirage is advertised as a return to the classic Assassin's Creed stealth and assassination formulate present prior to Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. But what's not changing is Ubisoft's commitment to use their games as a complement to historical education, lending their game's platforms as a way for their players to learn more in an interactive way about the setting, locations, and historical figures that they interact within the game.

Within the game's immersive recreation of Baghdad, players will be able to learn about 66 historical sites, divided into five categories: Art & Science; Beliefs and Daily Life; Court Life; Economy; and Government. Each entry has been crafted with the guidance and input of historians and expert advisors and illustrated by images carefully selected from collections of eminent museums and institutions worldwide, such as The David Collection, the Institut du monde arabe (IMA), The Khalili Collections, and Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design.

From the David Collection in Copenhagen, Denmark, Ubisoft referenced one o the most comprehensive collections of Islamic art in the world, which includes the ivory-carved Casket with gilt-bronze fittings.

Ubisoft partnered with IMA because of its status as a cultural bridge between France and the Arab world. This allowed Ubisoft to reference the exquisite Ruby Lustre Bowl.

Professor Nasser D. Khalili's collections of over 35,000 works is comprised of more than 28,000 objects dedicated to Islamic Art, from which Ubisoft referenced the fascinating Planispheric Astrolabe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And finally, the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design enriches public understanding of Islamic art and cultures, champions artists through residency programs, and serves as a place for personal and societal transformation, this time by allowing Ubisoft to reference the astonishing Blown Glass Jar with Trailed Zigzag Decoration.

These are just some of the historical artefacts that can be found in “History of Baghdad” in Assassin's Creed Mirage from these collections.

“Assassin’s Creed always strives to be a gateway for players to discover more about the fascinating historical setting and eras it explores,” says Humanities & Inspiration Department Head of Ubisoft Thierry Noël. “With information curated by experts, “History of Baghdad” offers a research-based perspective over 9th century Baghdad and the Abbasid Empire, tackling pre-conceptions and clichés often associated with them. Our collaboration with esteemed partners and experts to bring this feature to life in Assassin's Creed Mirage further highlights the commitment to authenticity and accuracy that is a hallmark of the series.”

The contributions of advisors were critical for the recreation of Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage and the “History of Baghdad” feature. Thus, Ubisoft thanks the following contributors: Dr. Glaire Anderson, expert in Islamic art, and the Digital Lab for Islamic Visual Culture & Collections of the University of Edinburgh, Dr. Vanessa Van Renterghem, specialist of medieval Baghdad, Dr. Ali Olomi, Scholar of Islamic History, and Dr. Raphaël Weyland, expert of Islamic history who joined Ubisoft for the game’s creation.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is due to be out this Fall October 12, 2023, on Amazon Luna, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.