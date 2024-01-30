Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has ventured into coaching and is off to a perfect start with a 100% record in the inaugural Baller League

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has ventured into coaching and is off to a perfect start with a 100% record in the inaugural Baller League, reported by GOAL. The Swiss international, known for her contributions in the Women's Super League (WSL), is now making waves as a coach in an exciting new indoor tournament in Germany.

Lehmann, alongside World Cup winners Lukas Podolski and Mats Hummels, is part of the coaching team for Streets United in this innovative competition. Despite her commitments in the WSL, Lehmann has embraced her coaching role and celebrated a flawless start to her managerial career. She couldn't be physically present in the dugout due to other obligations but was an enthusiastic spectator from home.

In the recent match, Streets United, under Lehmann's guidance, secured a 2-0 victory against Beton Berlin, making it two wins from two in the tournament. The 25-year-old Swiss international, who recently celebrated her birthday alongside her partner, Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, watched her team's success remotely.

What's next for Aston Villa and Alisha Lehmann?

For Lehmann, the coaching venture adds another dimension to her career, providing valuable experience and contributing to the success of Streets United. As she relishes the coaching role, Lehmann will be hoping to bring this winning momentum back to Aston Villa, which recently suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, leaving them in the eighth position in the WSL table. Her dedication to both playing and coaching demonstrates Lehmann's commitment to making an impact both on and off the field.