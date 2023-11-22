Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has become a viral sensation for a heartwarming interaction with a disabled supporter

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has become a viral sensation for a heartwarming interaction with a disabled supporter before a Women's Super League (WSL) match against West Ham, reported by GOAL. The Swiss striker, facing her former club, exhibited a touching moment of connection that has fans praising her as a “class act.”

Lehmann, with a massive Instagram following of 16.1 million, demonstrated her star power both on and off the pitch. As she disembarked from the Aston Villa team bus, she noticed a young fan in a wheelchair waving at her. Without hesitation, Lehmann approached the supporter, offering a warm embrace, before grabbing her bag and heading into the stadium. The video, initially shared on the fan's Instagram story, quickly gained traction across social media.

Despite her significant online presence, Lehmann's genuine interaction with fans showcases her down-to-earth nature. The match against West Ham held personal significance for the 24-year-old, who joined Villa in 2021 after leaving her former club. While she began the game on the bench, Lehmann made a late appearance as a substitute. The match concluded dramatically with Rachel Daly scoring an injury-time goal, securing a 3-2 victory for Villa.

Social media users lauded Lehmann for her kindness, describing her as a “class act” and a “hero.” Fans expressed delight in witnessing such a heartwarming moment, emphasizing the positive impact it had on the football community.

Having started only three of Villa's seven WSL games this season, Alisha Lehmann and the team, currently hovering just two points above the relegation zone, aim to reverse their fortunes in upcoming fixtures. Villa is set to host Blackburn in the League Cup on Wednesday, followed by a WSL clash against Everton on Sunday.