Aston Villa and Switzerland star Alisha Lehmann is not just an athlete but also a symbol of strength and resilience, both on and off the field, reported by GOAL. Recently, Lehmann faced unwarranted criticism from online trolls after she chose to wear makeup during Switzerland's challenging 7-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League clash.

Lehmann, who has been a pivotal player for both Aston Villa since 2021 and the Swiss national team, displayed her indomitable spirit by posting a defiant message on Instagram after the match: “Never give up.” Despite her positive outlook, some individuals on social media decided to target her for wearing makeup during the game, rather than acknowledging her talent, dedication, and the sheer determination she exhibits on the pitch.

It's crucial to remember that athletes, like Lehmann, have multifaceted lives beyond their sports career. Makeup is a personal choice and doesn't diminish an athlete's skills or commitment. In fact, Lehmann's ability to maintain her confidence and grace amidst such criticism is a testament to her character.

Having earned 44 caps for Switzerland and scoring seven goals, Lehmann represented her country at the 2023 World Cup, where Switzerland faced Spain in the Round of 16, experiencing a challenging defeat. However, her resilience and determination have always shone through, making her a role model for aspiring athletes worldwide.

As Switzerland gears up for their upcoming Nations League matches against Sweden and Italy in December, Alisha Lehmann's dedication to her craft remains unwavering. Additionally, she is preparing for Villa's highly anticipated match against Chelsea this weekend, showcasing her professionalism and commitment to her team.