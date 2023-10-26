Aston Villa‘s star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has voiced his ambition to clinch the prestigious Champions League title with the club, reported by GOAL. Following his dream achievement of winning the World Cup with Argentina last year, Martinez is now focused on conquering Europe's top club competition with his current team.

Martinez, 31, expressed his determination to secure silverware and make a mark in the Champions League while speaking to reporters. He highlighted Villa's aspirations, stating, “Since day one, I have believed that I will leave this club one day with silverware or winning the Champions League. It’s a club that aims to be in the Champions League and win trophies. The main conversation with manager Unai Emery was about how we can achieve that goal.”

The goalkeeper emphasized his commitment to Villa's progress, mentioning plans to extend Villa Park, the club's stadium. Martinez stressed his proactive approach, stating, “I’m not here to waste time. Since I joined, we’ve been moving forward. That is the main reason I want to secure a Champions League spot for Aston Villa and strive to win silverware, that is for sure.”

Under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, Villa has experienced a positive transformation. Emery led the team to a seventh-place finish in the previous Premier League season, and in the current campaign, Villa is positioned fifth, with six wins from nine matches.

Emi Martinez will showcase his skills in the Europa Conference League as Villa takes on AZ Alkmaar, aiming to continue their journey towards European success. With Martinez's determination and the team's collective efforts, Villa fans can look forward to an exciting pursuit of Champions League glory in the coming seasons.