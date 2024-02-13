Aston Villa sensation Alisha Lehmann takes the spotlight off the pitch, showcasing her makeup skills and introducing fans to Jacky

Aston Villa sensation Alisha Lehmann takes the spotlight off the pitch, showcasing her makeup skills and introducing fans to her adorable Pom-Chi companion, Jacky. Lehmann's posted a glimpse into her everyday life in her latest Instagram post ‘Drop of the Week.'

Lehmann, known for her prowess on the football field, took a plunge into pet parenting in March 2020 when she welcomed Jacky into her life. Jacky, a delightful Pomeranian-Chihuahua mix, has become more than a furry friend to Lehmann – he's family. The Swiss star's affection for her canine companion is evident, with Jacky even boasting his own private Instagram account, Jackylinho, boasting an impressive 6000 followers.

In a recent Instagram post, Lehmann treated fans to a delightful series of photos and a playful video featuring Jacky, playfully captioned as the “Drop of the Week.” The heartwarming images and video capture the bond between Lehmann and Jacky, showcasing the football star's softer side off the pitch.

This year, Lehmann shared another joyful moment in her personal life as she publicly confirmed her relationship with fellow Aston Villa player Douglas Luiz. While the couple may not share custody of Jacky, Luiz has embraced the role of a supportive boyfriend, often spotted taking Lehmann's beloved pet for walks.

As Alisha Lehmann gears up for the next challenge on the football field, facing Tottenham Hotspur in a Women's Super League clash, fans can't help but appreciate the glimpse into her off-field moments, celebrating the love and joy that Jacky brings to her life.