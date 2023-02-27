The Houston Astros are the defending World Series champions and have no shortage of confidence coming into Spring Training. Houston has done a tremendous job of developing stars over the years, and there are a number of young players worth keeping tabs on this spring. Today, we will look at one future star and high-profile prospect as well as a pair of under the radar prospects. Without further ado, here are three must-watch Astros prospects in Spring Training.

Astros’ future star: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown is MLB’s No. 43 overall prospect, per MLB.com. Brown, a 24-year old right-handed pitcher, has all the tools to be successful in the big leagues. Justin Verlander’s departure and Lance McCullers Jr’s injury concerns could lead to an opportunity for Brown to join the rotation early in 2023.

Brown has three plus-pitches: his fastball, curveball, and slider. He’s still developing a changeup and his control is questionable. However, there’s no denying the upside. If he can reel in his control and limit walks, Brown may emerge as a star as soon as this season.

He was drafted in 2019 and his MLB ETA is 2023. The Astros’ rotation isn’t as deep as it once was, but they still have plenty of talent. Hunter Brown would be able to settle in the back end of the rotation and there wouldn’t be much pressure. Houston fully expects to compete and Brown could take his time getting his feet underneath him at the MLB level. It will be intriguing to see how he performs during Spring Training for Houston.

Fans won’t want to miss an opportunity to watch him pitch.

Justin Dirden

Outfielder Justin Dirden features a steady hit-tool. He can also handle his own in the outfield. Dirden recently homered in a Spring Training game and has power potential.

He’s already in his mid-20’s which is something the Astros need to consider. There isn’t much more development to be had for Dirden, so Houston needs to make a decision on him sooner rather than later. Trading him could be an option, but the Astros may opt to give him an MLB opportunity as well.

His future could come down to how well he performs this spring. Astros fans will want to keep an eye on him in February and March.

Will Wagner

Will Wagner is an intriguing young infielder. The son of former star reliever Billy Wagner, Will Wagner is a player that Houston believes could emerge as a capable MLB talent at some point down the road. He’s already impressed in Spring Training and has a bright future ahead of him.

Will showed promise in the minor leagues last year and continued to impress in the Arizona Fall League. If he can develop more consistency at the plate, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Wagner impact the big league club sooner rather than later. He can give Houston’s front office something to think about with a strong spring for the Astros.

Houston’s infield is mostly set with Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and Jeremy Pena locking things down. Nevertheless, Will Wagner will likely factor into the team’s future plans.

Final thoughts

The Astros have a number of intriguing young prospects in their farm system. Hunter Brown is a must-watch pitcher every time he takes the mound, but keeping tabs on Dirden and Wagner will also be important for Houston.