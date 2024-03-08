With Spring Training in full swing, so are the Houston Astros, as they look to finally complete what could be declared the sport's first dynasty in decades in 2024.
Even with controversy due to a sign-stealing scandal, the Astros have proven otherwise that their 2017 World Series title was no fluke when they captured their second world championship back in 2022. Those in Houston probably would have liked more, especially since the Astros have made seven straight ALCS appearances and played in two more World Series.
After making a comeback over their division rival, the Texas Rangers, last season to take the AL West title, it was all for naught as the Rangers had the last laugh in winning the AL pennant and eventually the World Series. Now, the competition is more fierce, with the reigning world champions likely once again nipping at the Astros' heels. But the 2024 Astros should be talented once again and will look to claim their fourth consecutive AL West title and their seventh in eight years, with a return to the Fall Classic to go with it. So, with that said, let's get into some bold predictions for the 2024 Astros.
Yordan Alvarez leads the league in home runs
One of the most fierce and feared power hitters in the entire game is due to crush in 2024. That is if he can stay healthy, which has been the issue with Alvarez from the beginning of his career. He missed 48 games last year while posting 31 dingers, six shy of his career best from the season prior.
In 2021, Alvarez played the most games of his career at 144. If given a year with a clean bill of health, there's no telling what this guy could do at the plate. Alvarez leads the league with 52 homers, two shy of Atlanta Braves' first baseman Matt Olson's 54 last season.
Justin Verlander has fewer than 25 starts and 140 strikeouts
After striking out 290 in 2018 and 300 in 2019, Verlander hasn't put up 200 strikeouts in a season since. Some of that is likely due to injury, fatigue, or just good ole father time getting the best of the current 41-year-old. From 2022 to last season, Verlander went from 185 strikeouts in 28 games started to 144 in 27 starts. What looks like it could already be a season with limited starts, seeing as how the veteran will be starting the season on the IL, look for the future hall of famer's numbers to take another dip.
A healthy Jose Altuve becomes an MVP candidate
It wouldn't be unfamiliar territory for Jose Altuve to claim the AL MVP award (he won it last time back in 2017), but it might be at 34 years old, and by the time the award is given, 35. The Astros' second baseman only played in 90 games last season but when he was there, he was still doing typical Altuve things, hitting .311 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs, not to mention having a .915 OPS.
Baseball-Reference is projecting Altuve will be slashing .289/.367/.501 with 20 home runs, 53 RBIs, 47 walks and 118 hits.
He looks like he will be finishing his career as an Astro, earning a new five-year, $124 million deal, and rightfully so. He's been the constant force for this team since they started dominating the American League. Don't doubt Altuve.
The Astros win the AL West again but miss the ALCS
Again, this will still be a very talented team, from the pitching to the lineup — but all good things must eventually come to an end, right? It would be of no surprise for the Astros to once again claim the AL West, but with the belief still that anything can happen in the playoffs and teams can get hot at the right time, the Astros' streak will end. The question, though, is who will it be in what seems like a fairly weak American League? Could it be the Orioles? Yankees? Or maybe even the division rival Mariners?