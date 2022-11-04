Astros’ Justin Verlander reveals ‘rookie treatment’ he got after finally grabbing a World Series win

Justin Verlander finally did it. After eight career World Series starts and six losses, the Houston Astros ace secured his first win in the Fall Classic in the club’s 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

After the game, Verlander said he received the ‘rookie treatment’ from his Astros teammates. He revealed exactly what that entailed, via Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports.

“I can say I got one,” Verlander said of his first World Series win. “My boys, my teammates, my family, they gave me the rookie treatment after the game. They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just dowsed me with all sorts of stuff, and it was one of the best feelings in my career.”

As he stated, “it was one of the best feelings of his career.” It was a critics-silencing win for Justin Verlander, who, aside from 300 career wins, had just about every career accolade a starting pitcher could want. The World Series win was eluding him, though.

Now, he “can say he got one.” That, along with being doused with all sorts of stuff, had to feel really good for the Astros hurler. But Verlander knows what will feel even better.

If the Astros secure the World Series title with a win on Saturday night.