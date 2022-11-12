Published November 12, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

It’s no surprise to see Montero rewarded with a new contract by the Astros. The 32-year-old right-hander pitched 68 1/3 innings, recording a 2.37 ERA and 73 strikeouts while notching 14 saves.

He followed up that stellar regular season performance with a brilliant postseason, as the Astros hurler handled another 9 1/3 innings, limiting opponents to a miniscule 1.93 ERA.

Armed with an upper 90s fastball and a dependable sinker-changeup off-speed combo, Montero posted a 27 percent strikeout rate in 2022.

He arrived in Houston via a trade deadline deal with the Seattle Mariners in 2021- and wasn’t pitching well at the time. Benefiting from the Astros’ knowledgeable pitching coaches, Montero has reinvented himself as one of the game’s best pitchers.

There was simply no way the Astros were going to let another team scoop him up. Now, the club will turn their MLB free agency efforts towards addressing other needs, such as first base and the catcher position.

Recent reports indicated that the Astros had a trade deadline deal in place for then-Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, though the deal ultimately did not happen.

Could the club again pursue Contreras now that he is a free agent? That remains to be seen. For now, the Astros have taken care of one of their most important free agency items by bringing back Montero.