There is a new twist in longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's free agency. Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, just provided an update about his client that could factor into his free agency decision at the General Manager Meetings in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday.

According to Boras, Bregman had a bone chip removed from his right elbow per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Boras followed up by saying that Bregman should be “swinging in a few weeks” and that he will be “fine for Spring Training.”

Bregman missed a few games in August with an elbow injury that then lingered for the rest of the season. Bregman also underwent a similar elbow surgery in 2018.

While Boras does say that Bregman will be swinging soon and that he should be fine for the start of Spring Training, it is still concerning that he had to have a procedure done on his throwing elbow. The question now is whether or not this will have on impact on Bregman's free agency and his ability to get the type of contract he desires.

Alex Bregman's free agency and whether or not he will return to the Houston Astros

Even with this latest update on Bregman's elbow, he still should be expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason.

Bregman, 30, has been one of the absolute best third baseman in all of baseball over the last eight seasons. He is a two-time World Series champion, two-time All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger winner.

This past season, Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 while hitting 26 home runs, 30 doubles and driving in 75 runs. Bregman also won his first ever Gold Glove, proving that he is one of the game's best defensive third baseman.

At the GM Meetings on Tuesday, Astros GM Dana Brown said that bringing back Bregman was his “biggest priority” this offseason. While they of course would love to have their star third baseman back, they will have a lot of competition. The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are just some of the teams that are willing to spend on top free agents this offseason who could be looking for an upgrade at third base.

Alex Bregman's contract that he would get in free agency was recently projected at seven years, $189 million by Tim Britton of The Athletic. If that is close to what he ends up getting, the Astros would be paying a heavy price to keep their franchise cornerstone in Houston long term.