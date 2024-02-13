Following Jose Altuve's extension, the Houston Astros are now focusing on their other stars

There's more work to do for the Houston Astros front office. Fresh off signing Jose Altuve to a five-year, $125 million extension last week, the team now turns its sights to some of its other key players. Presently, the Astros are trying to ink long-term deals with third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker.

While there are no specific details as of the moment, Astros general manager Dana Brown made it known that the team is sure to offer contracts to both stars.

“We’re going to make them an offer,” Brown said, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. “I don’t have a timeline on it right now.”

On @MLBNetworkRadio, Astros GM Dana Brown said of possible Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker contract extensions: “We’re going to make them an offer. I don’t have a timeline on it right now.”@MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 12, 2024

Currently in the twilight of his five-year contract, Bregman is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season. The two-time All-Star batted .262/.363/.441 for 25 home runs, 98 RBI, 103 runs and a .804 OPS. Additionally, he had 92 walks and 87 strikeouts. Bregman is still 29 years old, which means that if he and the Astros don't agree to a deal, he'll receive plenty of lucrative offers from suitors once his impending free-agency hits.

Tucker, on the other hand, may take a backseat in negotiations for now. He's still under contract with the Astros until after the 2025 season, which means that the team is likely to prioritize Bregman's contract first. Still, Tucker is a very important asset so Houston will surely make an effort to ensure that the 27-year-old, who finished fifth in the AL Most Valuable Player race last season, sticks around in the long run.

The Astros aren't known for spending tons of money, but if they want to keep the likes of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, they might need to step out of their comfort zone moving forward.