Astros, Kyle Tucker will not be going to arbitration hearing this offseason

Houston Astros fans know their title window could get far more narrow in a couple years if the front office does not lock up their core players, one of whom includes Kyle Tucker. Until a long-term contract is inked, there is bound to be some unrest hovering above Minute Maid Park. Fortunately, the immediate future has been settled.

The Astros and the All-Star right fielder will avoid arbitration after agreeing to a $12 million deal for 2024, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Tucker can now enjoy the rest of his offseason while the organization directs its attention to filling out the rest of the roster. Houston also came to terms with Jose Urquidy, at $3.75 million.

Last winter, Tucker and the Astros could not resolve matters without going to an arbitration hearing, with the arbiter ruling in the team's favor. Both parties are surely relieved to find common ground before having to undergo that process again. The 26-year-old is one of the most well-rounded players in baseball, so keeping him happy should be a top priority for owner Jim Crane.

Tucker batted .284 with 29 home runs, 112 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, while once again playing great defense in 2023. He is a valuable commodity, who has already been part of one World Series championship team. Houston has managed to survive the departures of star players before, but a young talent who impacts the game in all facets is extremely difficult to replace.

There will be many dissatisfied fans if Kyle Tucker is lost to unrestricted free agency in 2026. But for now, No. 30 remains a fixture on one of the MLB's most consistent and polarizing clubs.