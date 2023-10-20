A good start to a ballgame doesn't necessarily mean that a team would win. But serious title contenders know just how crucial it is to begin games on the right foot. This is exactly what the Houston Astros did in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. Jose Altuve wasted no time setting the table for the Astros, hitting a leadoff double at the top of the first inning, and two batters later, Altuve came home to score on an Alex Bregman triple, giving the team a lead they wouldn't relinquish en route to a 10-3 win.

Altuve has spent the greater part of his career, all of which have been with the Astros, learning the intricacies of what sets playoff baseball apart from regular season action. And the Astros second baseman has imbibed all of his learnings; no matter what adversity comes his way, the two-time World Series champion knows how to stay ready and pounce on the moment.

But even the most casual Astros fan knows about Jose Altuve's consistency at the plate. What makes Altuve a figure larger than life despite his 5'6 frame is his incredibly magnetic personality, as per Alex Bregman.

“From day one of Spring Training, he shows up, work his tail off. He always has a smile on his face. He's so nice to everyone that he comes into contact with, players, coaches, staff, people at the stadium, fans,” Bregman said, per Julia Morales of Space City Home Network.

The lovefest from Alex Bregman did not end there. The Astros third baseman also wished that he could enter postseason battles alongside Jose Altuve for the rest of his career, however long that may be.

“He's an unbelievable human being, and to be able to be his teammate, it's been an honor, and hopefully I can be his teammate forever,” Bregman added.

Now with the series tied at 2-2, it seems as though there will be no stopping the Astros, especially when Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman begin to click like they did on Thursday night. The Rangers better be wary that the ALCS doesn't get away from their grasp.