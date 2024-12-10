The Houston Astros are eager to retain free agent Alex Bregman, who is seeking a contract worth over $200 million. As of Thursday, the Astros' reported offer stood at $156 million. Astros General Manager Dana Brown addressed the situation outside the winter meetings in Dallas, confirming the team's ongoing efforts to re-sign Bregman.

“I'm optimistic because Alex Bregman likes playing here,” said the Astros general manager. “We love having him here. We're pretty optimistic.”

Alex Bregman spent nine seasons with the Houston Astros, a stretch that saw the team make several World Series appearances and capture two championships. Fans had expected that if second baseman Jose Altuve received an extension, Bregman would likely follow.

However, that extension never materialized, and now Bregman is a free agent. With multiple teams showing interest, the Astros recognize his worth, but re-signing him won't be simple.

Alex Bregman being a pillar for the Houston Astros

The Astros third baseman, a key figure in the lineup for years, is now uncertain for the 2025 season. As his contract nears its end, many fans are preparing for the possibility that Bregman may be playing for a different team next year.

Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016 and quickly became a key part of the Astros' success, helping them win the World Series in 2017, the first of seven straight appearances in the AL Championship Series.

He had a career-best season in 2019, finishing as the runner-up for the AL MVP with 41 home runs, a 1.015 OPS, and 8.9 WAR. Although his power numbers have tapered off in recent years, Bregman earned his first career Gold Glove in 2024.

Alex Bregman is represented by Scott Boras, which is a significant factor in his free agency. Boras is known for negotiating deals that often go down to the wire, always aiming to secure the best possible contract for his clients. Given Boras’ reputation for maximizing value, he is likely working to secure the most lucrative deal for Bregman.

Boras is also well-known for maximizing his clients’ value, and with Alex Bregman being one of the most coveted players on the market, it could place the Astros in a tough position.

Will the Astros part ways with their star third-baseman?

Can the Astros really afford to let Bregman go? Over his nine seasons in Houston, the team has won the AL West seven times, and he's been a cornerstone player since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft.

A return seems logical, but the Astros might hesitate to meet Bregman’s reported contract demands, which are in the $160-180 million range. However, after signing José Altuve to a five-year extension last spring, it would be tough to imagine the second baseman being pleased if his long-time infield partner leaves.

The key question now is how far apart the two sides are on terms and whether Houston can find a compromise that satisfies both Boras and Bregman. If Dana Brown and the Astros can strike the right deal, they could secure the third baseman for the long term.