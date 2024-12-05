The Houston Astros have reportedly made third baseman Alex Bregman a record-setting contract offer. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, a source said the ball club offered Bregman a six-year contract that was worth around $156 million, something that was previously reported as well. Although that would be the most money the Astros have ever paid a player in MLB free agency, McTaggart reports that Bregman is looking for more money this offseason.

With Bregman reportedly seeking a possible $200 million dollar deal, McTaggart believes Houston may be forced to “move on” from the two-time World Series champion.

Bregman, 30, is understandably looking to receive an especially lucrative contract during the offseason. At 30 years old and having displayed signs of decline in recent seasons, now is the time for Bregman to receive his best possible offer.

The two-time All-Star recorded a .260/.315/.453/.768 slash line in 2024. He added 26 home runs and 30 doubles. Bregman is not producing like he did in 2018 and 2019 when he made back-to-back All-Star teams with the Astros, but he still offers respectable production.

Will Bregman receive the $200 million he is reportedly looking for in MLB free agency? Only time will tell. It may depend on the needs of specific teams. If a ball club is in desperate need of a third baseman with a proven track record, then they may consider giving Bregman what he is apparently looking for this offseason.

It will be interesting to see how the Astros attempt to replace Bregman in the possible event of his departure. Houston is still looking to be competitive so they may be aggressive in free agency or via trades. Although the Astros could lose Bregman, that doesn't mean they will not add a star or two before the 2025 campaign.

The Astros will be an intriguing team to watch as the offseason continues. Additionally, Alex Bregman's free agency will be interesting to follow.