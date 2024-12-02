The Houston Astros fell short of the American League Championship Series for the first time in seven years in 2024. While it was a disappointing finish, they still have a strong core that could win another championship. But a key member of that core is a free agent. The Astros want to bring Alex Bregman back in free agency but he could seek a big deal elsewhere. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal outlined plan b for Houston and how Willy Adames factors into it.

“The Houston Astros are continuing their efforts to re-sign Bregman, while also setting up contingencies. The team is staying in contact with Adames, and has expressed interest in another free agent, Jorge Polanco, as a fallback option,” Rosenthal reported.

He continued, casting doubt on an Adames addition or a big trade. “In the case of Adames, if the Astros are going to spend that kind of money, why not invest it in Bregman, a face of their franchise? The same logic would apply to a possible trade for Arenado, as The Athletic’s Chandler Rome recently mentioned.”

Reports suggested that Bregman is seeking a massive contract, similar to the Manny Machado deal. That 11-year, $350 million deal could scare the Astros away, and understandably so. That is where Adames could factor in, as he won't get that type of payday. The Athletic projects his contract at five years, $120 million.

Astros must plan for a future without Alex Bregman

If the Astros can keep Alex Bregman in free agency, they will be more than happy to let Willy Adames go elsewhere. Bregman has been important to the growth of the franchise and deserves a big contract. But a Machado-esque deal would be detrimental to their ability to build a contender. If it costs less to bring in Adames or Polanco, that is what they should do.

Reality may strike Bregman when it comes to negotiating a contract, however. The Athletic projects his deal to land at six years, $180 million. If that is the contract, a long-term deal in Space City would be likely. The Astros need an infielder whether it is Bregman, Adames, Polanco, or Arenado.

A trade for Nolan Arenado would not make a ton of sense for the Astros. They traded a lot of prospects to land Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline last year. While he was excellent for them down the stretch, he left in free agency to sign with the Angels. After losing so many prospects, they are better off shopping in free agency and keeping what they have.