The Houston Astros could be without relief pitcher Bryan Abreu in the final game(s) of the ALCS. After he plunked Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, sparking a dugout-clearing brouhaha, he was ejected and hit with a two-game suspension.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that Abreu will indeed appeal his suspension, which could necessitate a hearing between the players' association and the league.

“If a settlement is not reached between the union and MLB, a hearing is expected to take place Monday before a potential Game 7 between the Astros-Rangers. A decision on his suspension could then be rendered at any point,” writes Nightengale.

Abreu claimed after the game, which the Astros went on to win thanks to a clutch, three-run home run from Jose Altuve, that he did not mean to hit Garcia. In his prior plate appearance, Garcia hit a three-run homer that gave Texas the lead.

The Astros and Rangers already had some bad blood coming into this series after going back and forth for the AL West championship that Houston eventually snagged. Now, especially with the series on the line, there will be a ton of energy as the two rivals face off.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Abreu has yet to file his appeal and that the deadline to do so is the start of Game 6, which is scheduled for tonight at 8:03 PM EST at Minute Maid Park. Nathan Eovaldi and Framber Valdez will be on the mound to start for their respective sides.