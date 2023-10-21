Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu set the record straight on his hit-by-pitch on Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia in Game 5 of the ALCS.

For those who missed it, Abreu hit Garcia with a pitch in the eighth inning, sparking an intense bench-clearing brawl that led to multiple ejections. Along with Abreu and Garcia, Astros manager Dusty Baker was also sent off as a result of the heated moment.

Abreu, however, clarified that he didn't hit Garcia on purpose. When he told Garcia of that, though, the Rangers outfielder didn't believe him.

Bryan Abreu said he told Garcia he didn’t hit him on purpose and Garcia told him “bull—-t.” He also said he was “p—-ed off” he wasn’t in dugout for Altuve homer. pic.twitter.com/1ZuWtM6scr — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 21, 2023

The hit came over an inning after Adolis Garcia blasted a three-rum homer in the sixth inning to give the Rangers the 4-2 lead in the game. Many thought that Bryan Abreu took offense of Garcia's hyped celebration after his massive hit, but the Astros pitcher denied those talks and pointed out that he couldn't care less about their rivals' antics.

ADOLIS GARCIA GIVES THE RANGERS THE LEAD 😳 (via @Rangers)pic.twitter.com/DvZOLbAI5Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2023

“I don't care about celebrations. That was a big, big moment. Big spot for him. (Adolis Garcia) hit a homer and he can celebrate. He can do whatever he wants. I just went in and tried to compete against him,” Abreu explained, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

As for Garcia himself, he didn't make any assumptions about the hit. He was clearly not happy with what happened, and he pointed out that it's just ugly if it's true that Abreu hit him because of his celebration.

“We're in the postseason, you know. It's the moment. You hit a ball like that, you're going to celebrate..If they're trying to react to that, I don't think that's the correct way,” Garcia shared, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

It's certainly a controversial moment that should only add more intensity in the series as it heads to Game 6. The Astros came back to win the contest, thanks to Jose Altuve's three-run homer in the ninth inning. Sure enough, it should give Garcia and the Rangers more motivation as they face elimination.