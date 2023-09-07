One of the biggest mysteries with the Houston Astros this season has been Chas McCormick's lack of playing time despite having a very strong statistical season. There has been some speculation that McCormick's weight has been a concern for manager Dusty Baker, but he has denied that. McCormick spoke about playing at a heavier weight this season than he has in the past.

“I feel stronger. I like being this heavy,” Chas McCormick said, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “I guess if I was a little lighter it'd be easier, but easier to move a little better. I feel stronger. I feel healthier. I feel I can do more being at 220 (lbs). Usually I'm at 216. When I'm 210, I'm too light. I was 214 last year, I think, and I felt too light again. I kind of like being where I'm at right now, at 220.”

Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez are the only Astros with a higher OPS than McCormick this year. Despite that, Dusty Baker sees McCormick as a cut below players like Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

“He ain't a big boy yet,” Baker said, via Rome. “It's hard to be a big bout right out the gate. What is this, Chas' third or fourth year? The big boys are Altuve, Bregman, Tucker, those are the big boys. The other boys are approaching big boys.”

Despite frustration from within the organization and from the fanbase regarding McCormick's playing game, he said he trust's Baker's plan.

“I've been with (Baker) for a couple years now so I know his agenda,” McCormick said, via Rome. “I know that he likes to play everyone. Obviously I want to be out there every night. But he does a good job — obviously you want Yainer Diaz to play al the time, he hits the crap out of the ball — but I think he does a good job of sporadically putting in the best matchups.”

The Astros finished off a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, and are preparing for the San Diego Padres to come into Houston on Friday.